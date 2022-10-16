A pickup truck-versus-pickup truck collision in the Middletown area killed one man and seriously injured two others early Saturday morning.
The first truck was southbound on South DuPont Highway, and the second was northbound in the left lane near Hyetts Corner Road, Delaware State Police said.
The first truck ran off the road into the grass median and onto the northbound left lane of Route 13, directly into the path of the second truck.
The resulting collision seriously injured the driver and front-seat passenger in the first truck, who weren't wearing their seatbelts; police are working to determine whether the driver was impaired.
The driver of the second truck, a 67-year-old man, WAS wearing his seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene, and police are withholding his name pending family notification.
Route 13 was closed at the scene for about 4 hours after the crash, which is still under investigation by Troop 2's Collision Reconstruction Unit.
Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal Breen by calling 302.365.8486.
Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.