A 17-year old Wilmington teenager has been extradited back to Delaware to face charges in connection with three dozen incidents reported in neighborhoods throughout New Castle County in the fall of last year.
New Castle County Police said the teen was arrested in Philadelphia on January 9, 2023, and was extradited back to Delaware on Wednesday, February 22nd.
The suspect is accused of crimes including car theft and burglary in the neighborhoods of Autumnwood, Brennan Estates, Huntington, Jarrell Farms, Lambeth Riding, Sherwood Park, and Vincent Lane Townhouses between October 24, 2022, and December 8, 2022.
The teen is being held on $184,000 secured bail at the New Castle County Detention Center on the following charges:
- 31 felony counts of burglary in the third degree
- 36 felony counts of conspiracy in the second degree
- 3 felony counts of theft of a motor vehicle
- 2 felony counts of receiving stolen property
- 1 felony count of unlawful use of a payment card
- 19 misdemeanor counts of theft
- 26 misdemeanor counts of attempted theft
- 1 misdemeanor count of criminal mischief
The investigation remains active and ongoing and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact New Castle County Police at (302) 573-2800 or Detective Joshua Willis at (302) 395-8016.