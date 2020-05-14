U.S. marshals arrest one of Puerto Rico's most wanted just outside Wilmington.
Agents handcuffed Julio Santana-Herrera-- a citizen of the Dominican Republic--who's wanted in Puerto Rico on charges of murder and a weapons violation.
According to ElVocero.com, a free Puerto Rican newspaper, Santana-Herrera and an accomplice fired off shots, killing a person on July 21, 2019 in the Río Piedras section of the island.
Marshals said after the fatal shooting, Santana-Herrera fled Puerto Rico for the continental U.S. to evade capture in July of 2019. El Vocero said he spent time in Nebraska before being captured on the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue in the Cleland Heights neighborhood, just outside city limits.
He's now pending extradition back to the island to face a charge of murder.