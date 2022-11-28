Delaware State Police are investigating a crash on the Roth Bridge on Monday morning, November 28, 2022, that sent two people to the hospital and snarled rush hour traffic for over an hour.
The wreck happened on southbound Route 1 just before 8 a.m. when a pick up truck driver pulled onto the shoulder in order to secure a trailer he was pulling.
Troopers said a transit van was traveling southbound in the right lane but drifted onto the shoulder, hitting the pick up driver who was outside of his vehicle, the trailer, and then the pick up. The force of the collision overturned the van.
A Delaware State Police helicopter landed on the southbound span of the bridge in order for a trooper/medic to assist New Castle County paramedics in treating the injured.
The 43-year old pick up driver was taken to Christiana Hospital with serious injuries.
The 19-year old van driver suffered minor injuries and was also charged with inattentive driving.
The southbound lanes of the bridge were closed for over an hour with traffic backing up several miles to Tybouts Corner. Northbound traffic backed up across the bridge as well due to a gaper delay.