Officials with the Delaware River and Bay Authority say contractors will begin breaking down equipment and lane restrictions associated with the second phase of the ultra high performance concrete redecking of the Delaware Memorial Bridge Jersey bound span.
The work on the span that carries I-295 northbound has been underway since February.
Once the work zone there is broken down, crews will start to remove jersey barriers on the Delaware bound span that allowed for a contra flow traffic lane.
All work is expected to be wrapped up and clear prior to Memorial Day weekend.
Meanwhile, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has closed Old Kennett Road between Way Road and Ashland Clinton School Road to rebuild a retaining wall that was damaged over the winter.
DelDOT anticipates having the road reopened in September, 2023.