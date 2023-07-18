One person was seriously hurt in a crash on I-95 that bottled up rush hour traffic on the interstate for more than an hour.
The wreck happened around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, on northbound I-95 just before the I-295 northbound split.
New Castle County paramedics said the crash involved a car and an SUV.
The driver of the car, a 33-year old man, was briefly trapped in the wreckage before being freed by firefighters from Minquas of Newport and Christiana fire companies.
He was taken to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.
The driver of the SUV, which rolled over but landed on its wheels, did not suffer serious injuries.
It took a little more than an hour to get the accident cleared and debris swept up from the road surface.
Delaware State Police are investigating.