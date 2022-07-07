A 70-year old man was critically injured when his car ran off Concord Pike, hit a pole, and rolled over into a gas station parking lot.
The crash at the Naamans Road intersection happened just after 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
The collision with a pedestrian crossing signal blew out power to the traffic lights at the intersection.
Firefighters from Talleyville and Claymont fire companies worked about thirty minutes to remove the victim from the wreckage.
He was treated on scene by New Castle County paramedics and taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.