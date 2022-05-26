A 20-year old man was seriously hurt when his car crashed into a construction vehicle on Route 141 southbound, south of Newport, on Thursday morning, May 26, 2022.
The accident happened around 7 a.m. when a car hit a truck mounted attenuator (TMA) that was stationed off the roadway at the gore point of Route 141 and the ramp to I-95 southbound.
According to New Castle County paramedics, a 9-1-1 call reported the victim as not alert.
Medics said they treated the driver for a possible head injury, and he was taken to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.
Officials with the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) said the TMA was in place because a previous crash had caused heavy damage to the guardrail at the off ramp.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.