One of three suspects who were wanted in connection to the April 8, 2023, shooting at Christiana Mall has turned themselves in to Delaware State Police.
The 17-year old male turned himself in at Troop 2 on Tuesday, April 18th, and was charged with Facilitate a Riot, Conspiracy Second Degree, and Offensive Touching.
He's at the New Castle County Detention Center on $15,000 secured bail.
Troopers said the other two suspects have not yet been identified.
According to police, the three confronted an 18-year old exiting the food court and began physically assaulting him.
Two friends of the victim then jumped into the fight.
One of the three suspects then pulled out a handgun and began firing.
The initial victim, and one of his 16-year old friends, were both hit multiple times and taken to Christiana Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
An 18-year old on the sidewalk outside the mall was also hit by gunfire and treated at the hospital.
State Police continue to encourage anyone with information about the shooting including images or video, or information about the suspects, to contact Detective H. Carroll of the Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit at 302-365-8467, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.