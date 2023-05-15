Delaware State Police are investigating a shoplifting incident at Macy's in Christiana Mall, which became an attempted robbery.
A store employee confronted a woman who tried to leave the store with a bag of stolen items Saturday evening, but she dropped the bag. A man who was with her assaulted the employee and grabbed the bag. He tried to run away, but a second employee intervened and was also assaulted.
When troopers got there, the man was running across the parking lot onto I-95 nearby.
40-year-old Veronica Lewis of Perry Point, Maryland was arrested and charged with attempted robbery, conspiracy and hindering prosecution.
Police said both arrived at the mall in a vehicle owned by the second suspect, 41-year-old Thomas Donnelly. Donnelly remains at large. State Police said a search of his vehicle turned up some methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
State Police listed these charges in connection with the incident:
Lewis was transported to Troop 6 where she was charged with the following crimes:
- Attempted Robbery First Degree (Felony)
- Hindering Prosecution (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
Lewis was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and released on a $7,000 unsecured bond.
Donnelly has not been located at this time. Donnelly currently has an arrest warrant for the following crimes:
- Attempted Robbery First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Controlled Substances in Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Assault Third Degree – 2 counts
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Thomas Donnelly of Perry Point, Md. is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-633-5000 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.