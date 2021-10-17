One teenage boy is dead and another is fighting for his life after they were hit by an SUV as they walked across Route 13 Saturday night.
The boys, ages 16 and 14, walked into the path of an SUV on 13 southbound at Llangollen Boulevard at about 7:10 p.m., Delaware State Police said.
The boys were taken to Christiana Hospital, where the 14-year-old was pronounced dead and the 16-year-old was admitted in critical condition.
The SUV driver pulled over and stopped after the crash, and police say he probably had a hard time seeing the boys, since it was dark and raining at the time, and the boys were wearing dark clothing, weren't carrying lights and didn't cross at a crosswalk.
Route 13 southbound was closed at the scene for about 4 hours after the crash, which is still under investigation by the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit.
Anyone with information can call MCpl. J. Breen at 302.365.8486.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.