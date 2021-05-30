A one-vehicle crash in Elsmere Saturday afternoon killed one of the vehicle's passengers.
A small SUV hit a traffic light pole in the median at the Kirkwood Highway/Tamarack Avenue intersection Saturday afternoon, New Castle County Police said.
A 31-year-old woman who was riding in the SUV was taken to a hospital, where she died.
A 6-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy were hospitalized in serious condition, and the driver, a 26-year-old man, was treated for minor injuries and released.
The crash is under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to call Det. Kevin Maloney at 302.395.8172 or by e-mail at Kevin.Maloney@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800 or via messenger on Facebook.