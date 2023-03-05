A single-vehicle crash killed three people in Cecil County Friday night.
A small SUV was traveling southbound on I-95 in the Elkton area when it ran off the road, hit a guardrail and a sign before plowing into a concrete pillar at the Route 316 overpass, Maryland State Police said.
The driver, a 43-year-old New York man, and his two passengers, both Virginia residents, were pronounced dead at the scene--their bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsies.
Police believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash, which closed the two right lanes of southbound 95 at the scene while troopers conducted their preliminary investigation.