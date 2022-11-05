A 26-year-old man is hospitalized after an early-morning one-car crash in Claymont.
New Castle County Paramedics, a Delaware State Police helicopter and Claymont and Brandywine Hundred Fire Company personnel were dispatched to I-95 northbound at the Harvey Road interchange around 2 a.m. Saturday, and found a 26-year-old man with minor injuries to his head, arms and legs.
The man reportedly jumped from his car.
He was in stable condition when he was taken to the hospital.
Delaware State Police are investigating the incident.