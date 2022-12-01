A court case over COVID-19 restrictions on religious activities in Delaware remains unsettled, a year later.
December 1st last year, two pastors filed separate complaints in Delaware Court of Chancery, which were merged into one complaint. This was well after any restrictions on attendance, masks, and how certain religious activities were to be conducted were lifted.
But, Rev. Alan Hines of Townsend and Rev. David Landow of north Wilmington sought a permanent injunction to bar the Governor and any successor from enforcing Emergency Orders which are a violation of the pastors' constitutional right and those of their congregations.
The case is still making its way through the judicial system.
At an October hearing, legal representatives of the Governor argued that the concern over "irreparable harm" and imposition of possible measures was purely speculative. Also, another pastor's lawsuit was settled in November 2020, and certain provisions were made to treat places of worship as essential businesses.
The Neuberger firm is representing the plaintiffs, and contended that waiting until the state considers or implements restriction to take legal action would cost precious time, and the possibility needed to be nipped in the bud.
Vice chancellor Travis Laster in his opinion finds that Chancery Court lacks jurisdiction over this dispute.
The plaintiffs have 60 days from last week's opinion to transfer the case to Superior Court. They also could appeal or seek reconsideration of the ruling.