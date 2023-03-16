(Dover, DE) -- Delaware residents who want to place bets online legally without crossing state lines may be able to do so by football season.
Delaware State Lottery Acting Director Helene Keeley says the goal is to have online sports betting ready "as close to the beginning of the football season as possible."
Delaware was the first state, other than Nevada, to offer single-game sports betting after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a federal law prohibiting sports wagering in 2018.
The state refrained from offering online betting due to high costs, but Keeley said "With the increased competition, it is now time for us to pivot."