Opening a new restaurant right now, might be considered madness. And it is! Teriyaki Madness to be specific.
Jignesh Patel and his wife Roshni are co-owners of the new fresh Asian Grill franchise that opened Wednesday, May 27, 2020 on Concord Pike in Talleyville.
Patel said they were scheduled to open in mid-March, about the same time a state of emergency was declared in Delaware due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We said 'you know what, let's just wait it out and see what happens,'" said Patel. "Give it about three to four weeks to reassess where we are at, and then we can regroup and see what we want to do."
So they decided to reopen this week and, as with all eateries in Delaware, they are starting out with take-out and curb-side pick-up.
Patel said they worked with the franchise's parent company for guidance and support.
"Had my corporate guys come in here and they pitched in to find out what some of the other stores are doing that are opening in similar circumstances, and saying 'hey this has been working well for them is that something you want to implement?'"
The Route 202 shop has designated curb-side pick-up parking and stations marked on the floor for social distancing.
Patel admitted the delay in opening led to added costs for food already purchased and implementing coronavirus guidelines will require extra staff.
"Instead of three employees up front, now I have to make sure I have five," said Patel. "Those are the kind of additional costs we're starting to incur."
Opening on May 27, gives his staff a few days to ease into the new operation ahead of the reopening day for restaurants in Delaware.
"It will help us get into the groove going into it as the restrictions are being lifted on June 1st."
As part of their opening week events on Saturday May 30th, the Talleyville Teriyaki Madness is donating $1 from every bowl purchased to the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation.
Teriyaki Madness operates over 65 franchises in the United States.