Monday, September 18, 2023, is Opening Day for the new Middletown YMCA.
The 56,000 square-foot facility includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, a cross-sport gymnasium lined for basketball, volleyball and pickleball, and pools both indoor and outdoor.
There's also a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) room for youth.
YMCA officials anticipate serving 15,000 people annually and employing 300 people.
Rich Berry has been named as Community Executive Director.
The new facility is located at 202 East Cochran Street and is open weekdays 5 a.m. through 9 p.m., and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends.