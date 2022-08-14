Opera Delaware is taking the show on the road, thanks to a new mobile stage.
"We want to feature our artists in a way that people can really appreciate the grandeur of what they would do in an opera house, but they can appreciate it in the intimacy of this fun setting," Kerriann Otaño told WDEL News.
PODCAST: Opera Delaware is takin' it to the streets
The custom-built trailer includes a 14-foot stage, stage lighting, and even a climate-controlled “green room.”
Otaño said it will allow them to take performance out of the opera house and to community groups, festivals and block parties.
"The incredible thing about the mobility and the availability of having this truck with us all the time now is that it really opens up all of Wilmington to be our stage, and really allows us to connect with people more freely - which is really what art is all about," Otaño said.
"It's a great treat for work events, for festivals. We want to get out into the community for these festivals, these celebrations where people are gathering. It's great for barbeques. It's great for community block parties," Otaño said. "We want so badly to give back, to connect to people, and this has opened doors that we didn't even realize that were closed."
“The pandemic taught us many lessons,” said Opera Delaware’s General Director Brendan Cooke. “When we couldn’t gather indoors, we offered performances on a borrowed construction trailer to stay in touch with patrons and spread a little beauty and joy, making new friends at each stop. Our new mobile stage will allow us to expand our outdoor programming and reinvest in our community.”
For more information on how to book a performance, visit operade.org.