Although there’s much good work to celebrate now that the COVID-19 state of emergency has been lifted in Delaware, we can’t forget that the lack of diversity in the healthcare profession is still an emergency situation.
The emergency is the need to diversify the healthcare profession and have a system that is much more connected to communities of color.
As a high school student who aspires to be an orthopedic trauma surgeon, I can’t help but wonder how much better our pandemic response would have been with more diversity in the healthcare profession. COVID-19 claimed a consequential amount of lives in this past year, the mortality rate of African Americans continued to increase throughout the pandemic. This rate increase, obviously, pointed toward inequalities within the medical field. Examples such as for every one hundred thousandth death Black Americans stood at the top with a number of 212.38. Black Americans fall at the top of the list for deaths. However, falling at the bottom of the list for vaccination rates at 12%, it's a disproportionate ratio that shines light on the racial disparities within the medical field.
With the unique challenges that COVID-19 presented for Black and brown communities, the efforts over the last year exposed that the healthcare profession lacked diversity and connection to these communities. Less than 5% of physicians are African-Americans and only 2% are male, and this is decreasing.
There are young Black students like me who aspire to serve our communities as doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals. African Americans fall victim to these systemic barriers that oppress us. I've aspired to become an orthopedic trauma surgeon since I was seven years old, no other field ever connected with me like becoming a surgeon. I spent quite a bit of time in the hospital as a young kid and just seeing the determination and drive that those doctors held close to their heart caught my attention and I have yet to drift away from wanting to become a surgeon.
The interest isn’t supported enough with intentionality from leaders at the highest levels in Delaware. They could really impact the children in communities if we had more community outreach and career fairs. Many obstacles arise in the way of young Black males like me accomplishing our dreams in the healthcare profession. The matriculation rate and acceptance rate have decreased, but the mortality and incarceration rate has been abundantly high. This imposes a setback in patient welfare and health care advancements for the African American communities. Representation matters; and the media has failed us. You will see a mug-shot before a white coat. I am 17 years old, and I have never seen an African-American doctor.
I played chess growing up at Thomas Edison Charter School. I am grateful because I know where I would be if I didn't stay after school. STEM afterschool programs should be at every school. The world is only progressing in the STEM field and keeping students attentive in the field could change the narrative. State leaders have the power to add these programs for students. But yet they focus on building over priced housing, for example, in Crosby Hill, could push the under-represented population out of downtown Wilmington.
But we can change this dynamic by civic participation from medical professionals within communities of color. Giving opportunities for medical professionals to come and speak to children in the community could make a big difference on career choices. Enhancing the medical school involvement with underserved communities helps with exposure to health. Newly founded programs like Tennessee State University's (TSU) and Meharry Medical College's historic agreement to found a BS/MD which is an accelerated Program that helps shorten the track of becoming a doctor. Amazing programs like this help to create a clear path for the younger generation and again prove to anyone doubting that it is possible and opportunities are there. But it doesn't stop here; we need more action and programs that give these opportunities. With the right power and dedication--anything is possible.
Giving incentives to Black pre-med students will raise matriculating statistics. The health care system has obvious racial biases, and it’s not easy to face them. And with the decrease in matriculation for African Americans, it becomes an overall crisis for America as a whole. I hope to inspire someone out there reading this; I hope whatever dreams you want come to you. But most of all I hope to see future generations and present help me to bring awareness to the lack of African Americans in American medicine.
This piece was written by Aa’Khai Hollis, a rising senior at St. George’s Technical High School, who aspires to be an orthopedic trauma surgeon.