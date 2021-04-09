Connections Community Support Programs in Delaware, along with three of its former and current corporate leaders, are facing a civil suit brought by the United States government.
The suit, filed in the United States Court for the District of Delaware, alleges Connections and officers Catherine Devaney McKay, William Northey, and Steven Davis all violated the Controlled Substances Act by failing to keep the required documentation of their distribution and dispensing of methadone and buprenorphine used in providing treatment for opioid use disorder.
An inspection and audit in March 2019 led to federal officials from the DEA discovering more than 244 bottles of methadone liquid and more than 1,100 doses of buprenorphine were unaccounted for in Connections' records, the suit alleges.
The DEA also reportedly made numerous additional citations in subsequent investigations at multiple Connections locations.
"As one of the largest providers of substance abuse treatment in Delaware, Connections is well aware of the extent of the opioid crisis in our state," said U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss. "By failing for years to properly document their distribution and dispensing of controlled substances, Connections and its executives have shirked their responsibility to ensure that they were not contributing to the crisis by creating an environment in which their own inventory of controlled substances could be diverted for abuse or sale."
The suit alleges a "long history" of negligent failure to maintain the appropriate records by the organization, and numerous occasions where records were created and backdated to make them appear to have been created at an earlier time.
McKay, Northey, and David were each named or negligently delegating responsibility to unqualified individuals ill-suited for complying with the Controlled Substance Act, while also failing to provide adequate training or supervision to those same individuals.
WDEL has reached out to Compliance or comment, and will update this story if response is obtained.
The entire complaint can be read here: