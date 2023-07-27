Delawareans are being advised to take extra precautions and limit time and exertion outdoors over the next few days, as temperature are expected to climb to 90 degrees or higher - especially Friday.
Cities can be especially brutal during a heat wave, but there are several options in Wilmington for staying cool.
Five swimming pools and seven spray parks are available during normal hours, according to the city Department of Parks and Recreation:
People in need of relief from the excessive heat may also visit the William "Hicks" Anderson Community Center at 501 North Madison Street. It's air-conditioned, and water will also be available. Hours are 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday July 27th and Friday July 28th.
Elsewhere, a cool escape from the heat is as close as your local library. New Castle County libraries offer an air-conditioned environment for people who don't have AC. You are encouraged to check ahead for library hours.
The Sussex County Emergency Operations Center has also designated several "cooling stations..." which include libraries in Bethany Beach, Greenwood and Milton as well as the County Administration Building in Georgetown... all available during regular business hours.
Here are some tips for keeping yourself, family, neighbors, and pets safe in extreme heat:
- Make a special effort to check on neighbors, especially if they are seniors, families with young children, people with special needs, or living alone.
- Never leave children, the elderly, or pets unattended in a parked car under ANY circumstances, not even for a few minutes. Brain damage or death can occur from the rapid rise of temperature inside of a vehicle in a matter of minutes.
- Drink plenty of water; 1 to 1-1/2 quarts daily is recommended to prevent dehydration. Fruit juices and juice drinks are also good choices. Avoid alcohol and caffeine since they dehydrate the body.
- Wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing. If you must go outside during the hottest part of the day, wear a hat wide enough to protect your face. While outdoors, rest frequently in a shady area.
- Avoid overexertion and strenuous outdoor activities. Take extra precautions if you must work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours and take frequent rest breaks.
- Stay in an air-conditioned environment if possible. Find places in your community where you can get cool, such as libraries, shopping malls, and community centers.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion, heat cramps and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, so call 9-1-1 immediately.