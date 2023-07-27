Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.