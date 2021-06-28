Water. Rest. Shade.
That's the main message from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in a heatwave. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning in Delaware until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, and during that timeframe, employers and employees should take extra precautions to stay safe on the job.
"Make sure that they have water available to drink. Also to make sure that they take a break--take time to rest--and also seek shade, that way they can try to cool off whether it's an actual tent or something set-up where they can actually protect themselves from the sun," said Dalia Nichols, Assistant Area Director for OSHA.
In a heatwave where temperatures can feel like they're in the triple-digits, workers in fields like construction and landscaping will need more breaks than usual.
"When we have such high temperatures and high humidity, they definitely have to look at taking longer time to rest...as the temperatures go up they definitely have to consider taking more breaks throughout the day versus just a one-time break in the morning or in the afternoon or a "lunch" break.
The human body can build a tolerance to working in the heat. Those who are new to outdoor work should take extra precautions, Nichols recommended.
"For someone who's not having experienced working outside much or is new to a particular industry, especially construction and outdoor activities, they want to make sure they take a little bit longer breaks or not work as much outside directly in the sun because your body will take time to become accustomed to working in those temperatures and the heat and humidity. For someone just to be day one working in 90-plus-degree temperatures and high humidity, it's definitely going to impact them adversely," she said.
If possible, employers should also consider altering workers' schedules to do more work in the morning or early evening when temperatures are slightly cooler.
It's also important to recognize the signs of heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses.
"Some of the common symptoms, you'll have some excessive sweating; you may have some nausea; you may have some confusion, disorientation. As more prolonger time out in the sun and the heat, those symptoms will, for the most part, become worse. They might just feel a little dizzy, a little nauseous, so that's something to definitely become aware of and make sure that they continue to drink water--not just one time or a few times--it's continuously throughout the day," she said.
Water is ideal, but electrolyte sports drinks can be a good alternative. Or Nichols suggested--try adding fruit to your water.
"Be cautious you may have some additional sugars and some other components that may not be as best suited as drinking regular water. They may want to flavor water with fresh fruits, lemons or limes...cucumbers if they have it--that would be another way to add some flavor to just plain water, naturally."
If you or someone you know may be suffering from heatstroke, stop work outdoors immediately and seek a cool place. Experts also recommend loose clothing, a cool shower, or cooling towels, in addition to increasing water intake.
Get more tips and other protective measures using the Heat Safety Tool, released by OSHA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). The app, which can calculate the heat index at a worksite and display risk levels, is available for free for both Android and iPhone users.