Do you have to work outside in this weekend's broiling heat? If you do, you'll want to rest frequently, drink water and spend time in the shade.
That's the word from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which reminds workers and supervisors that most heat-related workplace deaths occur during the first few days of very hot weather, and symptoms of heat-related illness include headache, nausea, dizziness, confusion and a body temperature of more than 100 degrees.
Heat-related illness can strike regardless of a worker's age or fitness level, so if you have to work outside in the heat, you should drink water every 15 minutes, whether or not you're thirsty.
Rest frequently in shaded areas, and make a hat and light-colored clothing part of your work outfit--light colors reflect heat better than dark ones.