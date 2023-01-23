Delaware State men's basketball had to work overtime to end a dubious streak.
The Hornets rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat South Carolina State 88-85, ending a 41-game losing streak to Division 1 opponents.
Sanford alum Corey Perkins, who played for his college head coach in high school, led the comeback with six assists against no turnovers, as the Hornets shot 54% from the field and made all 12 free throws to get back into the contest.
The deficit was still 11 at 65-54 with 8:24 to go in regulation, before the Jevin Muniz's three-point play with 4:15 remaining capped an 11-2 response to get within a basket.
South Carolina State would twice get the lead back to 4, but the Hornets made all six of their free throws down the stretch, including a pair by Brandon Stone with 21 seconds remaining, to give the Hornets their first tie since 19-19.
Stone hit a pair of baskets in the paint to sandwich two free throws from Muniz as DelState scored the first six points in the extra period.
South Carolina State would cut the game to 86-85 with a three-pointer with seven seconds left, but after Khyrie Staten hit two more free throws, a Bulldogs three at the buzzer missed, and DelState could celebrate in a way they haven't in a long time.
DelState last Division 1 victory was the final game of the 2020-21 season, an 82-75 win over Morgan State.
They had several wins (and even a loss) to non-Division 1 teams during the streak, but Monday night put an end to a rough stretch for the program.
Staten and Stone led DelState with 19 and 18 points off the bench, respectively, with Martaz Robinson scoring 17 points and Muniz with 16.
Perkins finished with 6 points, 7 assists, and no turnovers in 36 minutes.
DelState is home Saturday to take on Morgan State.