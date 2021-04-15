The Delaware Department of Justice is seeking to block Newport's former police chief from being sworn in as a Newport Town Commissioner Thursday night after he pleaded guilty to a charge of official misconduct and was stripped of his badge.
Michael Capriglione was elected April 5, 2021, as a town commissioner after being stripped of his badge and the title of police chief after 40 years following a parking lot accident in May of 2018. He pled guilty to official misconduct and careless driving in connection to the crash, during which he struck another vehicle in the police department parking lot and subsequently ordered erasure of a surveillance video which captured the crash.
In a writ of quo warranto filed Wednesday, Jennings states Capriglione would be unlawfully holding office if he were to be sworn-in Thursday night. They asked the court to stay his ceremony and nullify his election.
Thursday, in a Superior Court virtual hearing before Judge Jan Jurden, attorneys for the state, Mark Denney and David Skoranski, are seeking a stay of any proceedings that would swear in Capriglione based on what they called his "constitutional ineligibility." They cite Article II Section 21, which prohibits those who've committed certain crimes from holding public office.
"Official misconduct falls under that umbrella of 'infamous crimes,'" said Skoranski.
Skoranski further argued Capriglione holding that seat would erode the public's trust.
"He was convicted of official misconduct while he was police of chief in the same town that he will now be a commissioner in. He will be given a position of power over the same people...who would have been witnesses against him. We have no indication, no evidence that he would take any action against them, but the result would be the same that he would be in a position of power over them," said Skoranski.
Capriglione's attorney Stephani Ballard Wagner argued Capriglione has been found eligible to serve.
"He was found to be eligible by the Board of Elections under the charter of Newport which requires a candidate be 21 years of age, a US citizen, not convicted of a felony,...and resided in the town for two years," she said. "He's eligible at the moment until he's found otherwise, and there's certainly no irreparable harm that would come from him along with three other candidates being put into this office. As he pointed out, if the writ is granted, he would be ousted from the position."
She added, everyone knows about Capriglione's past and elected him anyway.
"Everybody knows who he is, and the voters decided to elect him, I think the state should move with caution and try to be a supervisor of the will of the electorate. He met the qualifications under the charter, and he was elected along with three others and I believe they're all entitled to be sworn in...tonight," she said.
Skoranski fired back that the will of electorate does not supersede eligibility.
"Just because they voted for him doesn't necessarily make that person eligible...we believe there would be harm if he took that seat prior to any decision," he said.
An attorney for the Town of Newport, Chris Griffiths, asked for clear direction from the judge ahead of this evening's swearing in, saying public trust is a "real concern."
"When Mr. Capriglione was terminated by the Town of Newport...he did institute litigation against the town which is still pending against your court," said Griffiths. "It puts us in an interesting situation...there's going to be an outcry tonight when this goes down, not just because of what he's done in the past, I think there may some fear of what he may do in the future as well," Griffiths alleged.
Superior Court President Judge Jan Jurden indicated she may issue a decision by 6 p.m.