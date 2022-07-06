"A couple years ago, I realized New Castle County was in a pickle," said County Executive Matt Meyer Wednesday. "That is, just about all the requests we were hearing for our parks was to play something called pickleball."
On July 6, 2022, Meyer and the New Castle County Parks and Recreation Department took the initial steps in answering those calls, debuting eight brand new courts in Glasgow Park to the tune of around $300,000, a worthwhile investment, Meyer pointed out.
"According to data I have, 4.8 million people are now playing pickleball fastest growing sport in America," he said. "Of those 4.8 million, I think half of them live in Delaware, based on what I hear."
The game, a bit like tennis lite, is played on a court about half the size, with smaller paddles. While Meyer said its a little gentler on the knees, ankles, and shoulders USA Pickleball District Ambassador for the State of Delaware and Director for the Player Development Program for the Diamond State Pickleball Club Harold Holeman noted it's still a game of great skill, and he thinks soon you'll be able to medal in it.
"There are no purpose-built pickleball courts, these are some of the first ones," Holeman said. "Before we were playing here, you see those tennis courts over there? They're what's called mixed-use courts, and they put the pickleball lines on the tennis courts. But the tennis players don't like that. So there's always been a little bit of in-fighting between the USTA and USAPA. This is the future of pickleball, and we're growing by the millions--and tennis is losing by the millions. This will be an Olympic sport."
Holeman said, because pickleball is slightly more considerate of wear-and-tear to one's body, and because of a good financial entry point, Delaware should be taking full advantage of introducing more of these courts for its older residents.
"To be honest, Delaware is a little late to the table. You're looking at our surrounding states, what's going on in Pennsylvania and Maryland and New Jersey, they're probably a couple years ahead of us," he said. "I don't know why that was, but particularly since we're a retirement state and this started as a retirement sport, and it's going to stay a retirement sport--If you're looking for a pastime and you're retired...if you're going to Florida, you get your pickleball paddle. You don't take your golf clubs. Golf is falling down, it's too expensive, it's too difficult, takes too much time. For all those reasons, this is the best sport."
They've definitely recognized the demand for it, Meyer said, and they'll continue working on expanding access for it to new areas.
"This is the first step to creating what we're calling our little Pickle Palace here, a place we're hoping where Delawareans can come and play pickleball for a long time. They are some of our only pickleball exclusive courts in the county," he said, adding "We are going to be opening courts hopefully next year...south of the canal, at the new Southern Regional Park that will have a plethora of pickleball courts, and we continue to look across the county to see what we can do to make sure the demand for pickleball is satisfied."
One of the first full matches played on the new courts was between Meyer and WDEL's own Sean Greene. Greene ultimately vanquished the County Executive in a tight game, with a final score 11-9.