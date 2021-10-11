"A lot of people who live in Newark don't know we exist," said Newark Historical Society Curator Mary Torbey. "We like to say that we are Newark's best kept secret. We're the little museum under the bridge."
Despite their self-proclaimed status, the organization is celebrating a significant milestone Tuesday, and as many as can safely fit in the Newark Senior Center--roughly 50 people, said NHS President Carolyn Palo--are invited to come out and celebrate with them.
"We're celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Newark Historical Society," Palo said, who explained the significance of the focus of such an organization.
"It's important just because preserving our past is important. Where did we come from? Where did our ancestors come from? How were things done 100 years ago, 50 years ago, here in Newark," Palo said. "It depicts life in Delaware, from the University of Delaware to the agricultural beginnings to the industry in the area."
The group does a lot in the community, from its involvement with Founders Day celebrations in the spring, to ghost tours in the fall--an event being held soon--to local events and parades, Palo said, but this birthday party will have a lot of fun to go with their educationally focused content.
In addition to highlighting some of the many individuals who have made the society possible over the years, Torbey said there's prizes and goodies in store for those who attend.
"[We] wanted to go back and remember some Newark history, some general history about the the city, and also we wanted to talk about some history of the historical society itself, and the Newark History Museum," she said. "We're putting together a PowerPoint presentation with some great historical photos. We are getting together a 5050 raffle. We're also raffling off some unique prizes that include artwork pertaining to Newark history and some interesting collectibles. And we're getting some great cupcakes from Bing's bakery."
Their moniker as the city's best kept secret might also have to go. Palo sad they've been growing, and this party will hopefully lead to them increasing their numbers even more, while hopefully getting a little younger in the process.
"It truly is thriving. Our membership is growing. We have some younger people getting involved. But you know, in this day and age, it's so hard to get the young people involved," Palo said. "It's very nice to see everything growing as well as it is."
Whatever appeals to you, Torbey said there should be something for everyone.
"The cupcakes are going to be excellent," Torbey said. "And if that alone does not entice you, then come and learn some interesting facts about the city of Newark. We like to say, if you know where to look, there's history around every corner."
The event will be held at the Newark Senior Center, 200 Whitechapel Drive, at 7 p.m. on October 12, 2021. Attendance is free, but due to space limitations, those who would like to attend are asked to secure a seat online.