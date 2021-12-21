"Both at ChristianaCare, but also throughout the state, our beds are full," said System Chief Operating Officer Dr. Sharon Kurfuerst. "We are running at frequently over 100% capacity, often around 110-115% capacity in our hospitals. Our emergency departments are incredibly busy. They are very crowded."
In his second pandemic update in December 2021, Gov. John Carney was joined by representatives from ChristianaCare and Beebe Healthcare pleading with the community to do their part to protect the state's hospital systems as COVID-19 infections surge across Delaware.
As the state approaches another milestone in lives lost during the pandemic sitting currently at 2,249, the seven-day average for new cases has jumped to 748.1, which marked a seven-day average of 10.8% for positive tests. There were 390 COVID-related hospitalizations, 49 of which were critical. In total, Delaware had about 1,800 people hospitalized for all manner of reasons, and COVID-19 was a significant stressor.
"We are nearing 1,800 patients that are hospitalized. That's an incredibly high number, and that doesn't count patients in the emergency departments. Those are patients in admitted beds. So add to that another couple of hundred patients on any given day in our emergency departments and you can see the strain on the system and the strain on our resources," Kurfuerst said. "We need the community's help during this time. Our operations are seriously strained. Our beds are full. There are patients receiving care in hallways, because that is the only place that we have to put them in the emergency department right now. Our staffing is is stretched, and we are juggling supply chain and equipment needs every day in order to ensure that we are providing care to patients."
Delaware's hospital systems peaked on January 14, 2021, with 474 COVID hospitalizations, and officials were desperate not to let the situation become so dire again, especially with the holidays here and winter forcing more people inside. In addition to COVID, the flu will start spreading and people will continue to have car accidents and heart attacks, she said. However, there is hope with widely available, free countermeasures out in the community, Kurfuerst said the rest of the community is now reliant on the unvaccinated to do their part and get their shot.
"Our ability to continue to provide care is is without a doubt threatened as the volumes continue to increase," Kurfuerst said. "We want to be here for our community, providing efficient care without delays, without extended wait times. But right now in our hospitals throughout the state, this is a balancing act for us every single day. So this is definitely our plea for help, to take the burden off the health care system and offer our health care workers."
They're exhausted, Kurfuerst said, and to see people ill when they didn't necessarily have to be is distressing.
"Our healthcare workers have been fighting COVID-19 since day one. Our workforce is experiencing shortages. You're hearing about that nationally. It's no different in the state of Delaware," she said. "Our healthcare workers are tired, and they're frustrated, and they're sad. They see avoidable illness every single day as a result of COVID, much of it among those that are unvaccinated. And it is morally distressing for them to see folks who are sick who could be well with a simple preventative measure. So from a community standpoint, really asking that each and every Delawareans gets vaccinated."
The state has doubled the intake of their COVID-19 patients since just Thanksgiving, said Dr. David Tam, CEO and President of southern Delaware's Beebe Healthcare system. Though that's mostly unvaccinated individuals, Tam also noted vaccinated people with comorbidities are at increased risk as long as the virus continues to spread.
Elective surgeries have been put on hold, Tam also noted, but the issue is that, because of the influx of COVID patients, they now have to make determinations on how immediate a surgery's need is, and that's a concerning, unfair circumstance created by those not taking the virus seriously.
"At the end of the day, all these patients are coming into the hospital critically ill, and that's causing that stress that Sharon and the governor mentioned," Tam said. "If you have emergency surgical needs, you get in, we take care of you. But if you have a surgery that is still necessary for your wellbeing, we now have to make a determination about whether we do that today, tomorrow, or in a week. That could be someone with really bad hip or knee disease who's hurting and now has to wait to get a hip or knee replacement or somebody else who may have had to wait for a colonoscopy or some other thing that could impact their healthcare. So please know, this is something we look at every single day to make sure that we provide safe care, and healthcare workers have been doing this for the past two years."
Over the past couple of days, other cities and states have been considering or implementing mandates, but Carney noted Delaware is no longer in a State of Emergency, and he'd rather see voluntary compliance with mask-wearing and social distancing.
"That, probably, is the most important thing--after getting vaccinated yourself, is to wear a mask when you're indoors and in close quarters with others," Carney said. "Be cognizant of the fact that we have this surge going on and be careful about places that you go."