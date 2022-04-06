"America's principal. The man who greeted every one of his babies by name, with a hug, with a fist bump, with a moment, with joy. Begin the day strong," said U.S. Sen. Chris Coons Wednesday. "That's a teacher. That's a leader. That's a principal. That's someone we honor today. That's Newt. Education, Yeats said, is not the filling of a bucket; it's the lighting of a fire. Newt had fire, and he lit that fire in every student and teacher he touched."
Over three hours on April 6, 2022, through song and dance and scripture and speeches, thousands who had gathered at the Chase Center on the Riverfront celebrated Dr. Terrance "Newt" Newton, the beloved Warner Elementary principal whose life was tragically cut short in a motorcycle accident on March 18th.
In recognition of his many great accomplishments and infectious level of energetic caring for his community and those within, Gov. John Carney recognized the man with the highest civilian award available.
"His life and impact will live on in all of us," Carney said. "The highest honor a governor can give is The Order of the First State. It goes to someone deserving of recognition for continuous service on behalf of the citizens of Delaware. I'm here to give and present this honor posthumously to Dr. Newton in recognition of his amazing service as an educator, and the impact he had on the lives of so many Delawareans, so many children."
Carney's issuance joined other gestures from officials around the state, including Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki's renaming of the street out front of Warner in honor of the principal, while Red Clay School District Superintendent Dorrell Green announced the library would also don the late educator's name.
Carney's proclamation wasn't the only announcement that day, with Tony Allen, president of Delaware State University--where Newton was an alum--declaring a programmatic change for students on their educational track.
"He would emphatically note that in the business of educating children from around the way, 'doing' is the only thing that matters, and he was steeped in doing," Allen said. "He certainly was loved. At Delaware's State University, we educate kids from all over Delaware and the world, and regardless of what they study, we want them to be true to our motto: Enter to learn, and go forth to serve. So today we are naming those Delaware students who aspire to be teachers and educational leaders in their communities, at Delaware State, the Terrance Newton Scholars."
Proclamations and resolutions from local, county, state, and even federal jurisdictions were read to those gathered to show even on the floors of both US Congressional chambers, NEwton's accomplishments had been recognized. But Green, even with his library renaming, says those aren't the things that are important.
"I would always find myself in this position of trying to slow Newt down, but what I realize now is, he knew how much limited time he had to have this impact of what we see in this room today," the superintendent said. "So while we can name things after him, we can try our best to keep the legacy alive, we need to commit to the love of who he was, and what he represented. Because these three things remain: faith, hope, and love--but the greatest of these things is love. And if there are any Thunderbirds in here, you know what he would tell you: I love you."
A not insignificant amount of time was also spent detailing Newtons humanity, and capturing the follies that are a natural part of being a human being. Through reinforcement of his struggles and failures, a picture of a man more successful as a sum than his individual parts was painted.
"I don't care what anyone says, he did everything he could to make a difference. Was he always squeaky clean? No, but neither are you--and you know I'm not--and it's okay," said Dr. Yvonne Barnett. "I just want every young person in this room to know that you are somebody, you are somebody special, and you can do and be whatever you choose. Those are the same words I used to tell parents and I'm saying to you: let's keep his legacy alive. When you know better, you do better."
A similar sentiment was echoed by the DSU president:
"I'm here today to tell you that Terrence Newton is our saving grace," Allen said. "His mission was never to be perfect. It was never to pretend that he had finished learning, never to accept life's challenges as given; his grace lives within each student who learned from him, and from whom he learned, in and outside of the classroom."
On a day where legacy was a running theme, it was easy to see how Newton's would be easy to carry on, with the sheer number of people whose lives he had touched attending his services to say goodbye and thank a man who made a difference for them.
"I'm going to start off saying my brother always told me he's going to go out with a bang, but I know it was going to be this many people," said Latasha Kizzey Newton. "He was our everything. He was my superhero. He was my big brother. He was the one that made everything special...I love y'all. This is hard."