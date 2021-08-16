What started out as an annual daylight display of custom and classic cars at shopping centers along Kirkwood Highway on Saturday, August 14, 2021, deteriorated as darkness fell into wheelies, donuts, street racing, and eventually a serious crash.
By all accounts this unofficial event has been held for years from Prices Corner to Meadowood without issue.
"They've gone off without incident in the past," said State Senator Jack Walsh (D - Newport) whose district covers the Kirkwood Highway corridor.
State Representative Mike Smith (R - Pike Creek) said it appears outside influences took over.
"Some of the stuff that was happening seemed like complete lawlessness," said Smith.
Video posted on social media showed motorcycles and ATVs doing wheelies down Route 2 with other reports of drag racing and cars doing donuts in the middle of the road.
Smith said there were not enough regular Delaware State Police patrol units on duty in that troop area at the time to manage events as they began to escalate.
"Once you see the scale and the magnitude of how large the crowds were getting across multiple shopping centers you try to coordinate jurisdictionally getting other officers involved," said Smith.
Walsh said extra police units were called in to clear the area.
"It got unruly around 10 p.m. It required a lot of officers and special tactical units at the time," said Walsh.
Street racing is believed to have played a role in a serious crash on Kirkwood Highway at Woodmill Drive shortly before 10:30 p.m.
A car going eastbound on Route 2 at a reported high rate of speed clipped another eastbound vehicle, crossed the median, and plowed into two other vehicles before flipping over.
The 25-year old driver of the car was seriously injured. Delaware State Police say upon release from the hospital he will be charged with DUI and aggressive driving.
A 22-year old woman was also treated for serious injuries.
Area lawmakers received a number of constituent messages about Saturday night.
Smith said he didn't like playing Monday morning quarterback with how the evening unraveled, but he also said it's important to review what happened to avoid such problems if the car show is to go on in the future.
"We need people to feel safer," said Smith. "Families feel like they can go on Kirkwood Highway for ice cream, or whatever it may be, and not get slammed by a car or fear for their life as they're seeing others drive like crazy people."
In a Facebook post Smith also acknowledged those who attended the car event for its intended purpose.
"Thank you to the 99.9% of participants who we there for fellowship and showcasing their cars and reigniting friendships."
Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate the crash and other related incidents Saturday night