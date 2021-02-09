Former President Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial begins Tuesday, and U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.) said the former president's actions--inciting a violent mob that attacked the Capitol, fought with police, and left five dead--should be enough evidence to convict.
"This is particularly unusual because all 100 [Senators] were in the Senate and present as an angry mob stormed the Capitol," Coons told WDEL. "Most of us know the relevant facts, the things that happened that day."
He said the evidence they witnessed with their own eyes should be enough to move beyond partisanship and spur them to vote for a conviction.
"This is the clearest violation of his obligations to the Constitution in the country, by any president in our history," Coons said. "I hope that some of my colleagues keep an open mind about some accountability here for President Trump."
He hoped some would heed the condemnation from Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney (Wyo.), who spoke out strongly about the actions of the president at the time she said directly led to the attack.
"When she voted for impeachment a number of weeks ago in the house, she said President Trump personally mobilized and motivated this crowd, incited them to riot, and then pointed them towards the Capitol--and bears the responsibility for it."
However, he's not very hopeful.
"I think it's fairly clear how this trial will result, what the outcome will be," he said, adding, "As I've talked to Republican colleagues, most of them have no appetite for holding President Trump accountable...We are likely to fall short of a majority needed for there to be a conviction in this case."
While the Senate conducts what Coons expected to be a week-long trial in the afternoons, he hopes they'll stay focused during morning sessions on progress.
"My hope is that we will continue doing the business of the Senate in the mornings," he said. "We'll continue confirming the nominees that President [Joe] Biden has put forward, and we'll continue working on other issues relevant to the pandemic, and to moving the country forward, even as we are dedicating our afternoons this coming week to the trial."
Democratic senators came away from a conference call with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer this morning under the belief that a final vote on conviction could occur Sunday or Monday if there are no witnesses, according to multiple senators on the call.
House impeachment managers have not yet requested witnesses but are preserving that option in case they need witness testimony to rebut an argument made by the Trump team.
The timing is also a bit uncertain because it’s unclear how much time the Trump team will use, but they’re not expected to use their full 16 hours.
January 6th, 2021
For weeks, while advancing the false claims that the presidential election was rigged and mired in fraud, then-President Trump had whipped up excitement about the Jan. 6 certification of the 2020 presidential results, inviting his supporters to descend on Washington, promising it would be "wild."
He arrived at the Ellipse to address the "Save America March" shortly after his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani warmed up the crowd by falsely suggesting voting machines were "crooked" and insisting that then-Vice President Mike Pence could change the election outcome, which he did not have the power to do. "Let's have trial by combat!" the former New York Mayor told the crowd as they awaited the President.
Backstage, Trump's son and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, recorded themselves dancing to the soundtrack and encouraging Trump supporters to "fight."
Inciting the crowd with an address threaded with lies — including that "the states got defrauded" in the election and "want to revote" — Trump stirred anger toward his vice president, telling the crowd once again that he hoped Pence would "do the right thing" -- pressuring him to toss out the election results, which would have been illegal and beyond the bounds of his constitutional authority.
He already knew that his vice president would not take that step. Pence had informed him in a tense conversation that he could not overturn the election results, leading Trump to curse at him, according to a source familiar with the conversation. But Trump did not let up at the Wednesday rally as he railed against "weak Republicans" and "pathetic Republicans" who refused to bend to his whims, while calling lawmakers who planned to contest the election results "warriors."
"We're gonna walk down to the Capitol. And we're gonna cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women," the President said as he marshaled the crowd for action. "You'll never take back our country with weakness, you have to show strength and you have to be strong."
But as his supporters marched down Pennsylvania Avenue and began their assault on the Capitol, Trump had returned to the White House consumed with his schemes for overriding an election that he lost with 232 electoral votes to Biden's 306.
To the dismay of his aides, he delighted in watching the riot that injured dozens of officers and sent fears of a coup racing across the Capitol. Aides struggled to get him to understand how serious the situation had become. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, one of the President's staunchest allies, had a "heated exchange" with the President as rioters overran the Capitol building, urging him to denounce the attack and try to quell the violence, according to a source briefed on the exchange.
But Trump declined to do so. Asked on Fox whether he expected Trump to address the situation, McCarthy said only: "I don't know."
Trump did not even attempt to secure the safety of Pence, even though several of his supporters who were part of the violent mob were heard shouting "Where's Mike Pence?" in the midst of their Capitol rampage. Those threats alarmed Pence and his family, a source close to the vice president told CNN's Jim Acosta, widening the breach between the President and Vice President.
In fact as the siege unfolded, Trump demonstrated the callous depths of his narcissism by trying to pressure senators to derail the affirmation of the election results, as they feared for their safety in the midst of a riot he had incited.
At the White House, Trump's daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump and chief of staff Mark Meadows tried to convince Trump to record a message that would direct the rioters to stand down.
But the resulting message satisfied no one as he ad-libbed, telling the insurgents who had stormed the Capitol: "We love you. You're very special."
---
Reporting from CNN contributed to this article.