Out-of-state health care workers will be allowed to help in Delaware on a volunteer basis under Gov. Carney's 12th modification to his COVID-19 emergency order.
Pharmacists, physician assistants, EMTs, and nurses are on the list of those allowed to help in Delaware, if authorized by the Public Health Authority and the Medical Reserve Corps.
The provider must be properly trained, and having had a license for a five-year period before it expired or lapsed.
“Delaware's fight against COVID-19 is far from over,” said Gov. Carney in a statement. “We owe a real debt of gratitude to our front line health care workers and emergency responders. They have been risking their own health and safety to protect Delawareans and save lives. This updated declaration will allow even more health care workers to assist in Delaware's response. Our message for Delawareans remains the same. Stay home unless you need to go out for essential work or an essential items like groceries, or a prescription. Going out in public unnecessarily not only increases your risk, but it increases the risk for your family, friends, and neighbors. We'll get through this by working together.”
In addition, Carney's order allows marriage licenses to be issued even if communicating by video conference with the issuing officer. Witnessing the parties signing by video conference call would be considered in making it valid.
Weddings are included in the large gatherings that must be held to 10-or-less people, or not be permitted at the current time, in Delaware.
Here's the entire 12th Modification to the State of Emergency: