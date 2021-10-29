Family Court Chief Judge Michael Newell, who chairs the Domestic Violence Coordinating Council, said this has been one of the deadliest years in Delaware in recent memory in Delaware when it comes to domestic violence.
"Unfortunately, in the first eight months of this year, Delaware has experienced 20 domestic violence-related fatalities," he said. "Based on my recollection, this is the highest amount of fatalities in a year in recent times, and of course, our year is not over yet. This is unacceptable, and we have to do much more work before we can say one day that domestic violence is no longer."
Newell's comments came during Domestic Violence Awareness Month as Governor John Carney signed a proclamation recognizing the rising problem in a virtual signing Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings said the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened Delaware's domestic violence problem, "one she called all too real and all too dangerous."
"It is sadly also one of the major drivers of gun violence in our state--that's in the stories of victims who are typically women, who are shot or killed by abusive, intimate partners," said Jennings.
Jennings said the proclamation signing aims to raise awareness and brings the problem out of the shadows, but noted shining the spotlight on the issue isn't just for survivors.
"But for bystanders, neighbors, co-workers, even strangers, who think someone might be in trouble and could make the call that saves a life," she said.
At Thursday's proclamation signing, the Domestic Violence Coordinating Council also announced that three recipients would share the council's Outstanding Service Award for 2021 due to "unprecedented collaboration" to adapt policies and procedures to allow for critical emergency operations to continue during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The winners were Child Inc., People's Place II, and Delaware Family Court.
"When the shelter-in-place requirements were implemented during COVID, it meant that survivors would be sheltering in place with their abuser, often for long periods at a time. Family Court acknowledged that the relief offered by the Protection from Abuse (PFA) process was more crucial than before. The court quickly worked with advocates and allied partners to create and implement a system for filing PFA petitions electronically as well as allowing all hearings to take place virtually," said Mo Monagle, Executive Director of the Domestic Violence Coordinating Council. "Leadership at the court also kept an open mind and was willing to adapt and alter these policies to ensure that all litigants could access justice. These efforts undoubtedly led to many survivors obtaining the legal relief from the court to keep them safe."
Child Inc., provides emergency shelter and supportive services to survivors in New Castle County. People's Place II similar services for domestic violence survivors in Kent and Sussex counties.
Lori Sitler, executive director of Child Inc., thanked her dedicated staff that ensured that shelters remained open when safety was needed most. She called them "heroes."
"When those shelters were full, we were also providing services to victims that we sheltered in local motels, to the therapists at Child Inc., who pivoted into the virtual world--a brave new world for them--to ensure that counseling and group services continued for the victims, offenders, and children impacted by domestic violence, and to our domestic violence court advocates, who assisted with filing the PFA petitions and accompanied victims to hearings on virtual platforms," said Sitler. "It was quite a partnership to ensure that the Protection from Abuse orders and that process continued."
The award was given on National First Responders Day.
"No one was more on the front lines than those who were serving domestic violence victims," said Sitler.
"These agencies had to be creative and try to reach survivors in new ways when in-person contact was limited. They wanted to ensure that survivors knew that despite the pandemic, services were still available," said Monagle.
As the pandemic continued into a second year, Sue Ryan, the executive director of the Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence, called domestic violence an ongoing public health crisis.
"Intimate partner violence and adolescent dating abuse are both as prevalent as heart disease," said Ryan. "Sexual violence is more prevalent than diabetes. Stalking is more prevalent than breast cancer, and just as we allocate resources to address health--we need resources to foster safety. Gender-based violence arises from a deep-seeded sense of entitlement born from inequities, sexism, and harmful gender norms, and media violence that bombards us every day, and social norms that support aggression, and all of this violence arises from the need to have power and control over another."
She also highlighted Delaware's efforts, thanked first responders and advocates, and shared a message for survivors:
"Please know that you are not alone, and we are here to help."
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through a 24/7 hotline.
- New Castle County: 302.762.6110
- Northern Kent County: 302.678.3886
- Southern Kent, Sussex counties: 302.422.8058