Should religious institutions be permitted to host gatherings amid a global pandemic?
A pair of 90-plus-page lawsuits officially filed against Gov. John Carney Wednesday is seeking to ensure that even in the face of a global health crisis, that religious gatherings will be exempt from forced closures prohibiting a gathering of the masses.
The plaintiffs are Rev. David Landow of Wilmington's Emmanuel Orthodox Presbyterian Church, being represented by Wilmington attorneys Thomas Crumplar and Martin Haverly, and Pastor Alan Hines of Townsend's Free Will Baptist Church, being represented by Wilmington-based Neuberger Firm, P.A., and Cousins Law LLC.
"The Delaware Constitution--the prologue begins with the duty of all mankind to assemble to worship their god. So it has been a preeminent protection of the Delaware Constitution, religious liberty," Crumplar told WDEL. "But somehow, that was forgotten during this pandemic. And so it's our hope that this will be a precedent-setting case for all future situations."
Both filings make note that the court is currently only able to consider this case now that there is "no overlay of emergency, undue haste, or threat of immediate deadly disease." Each seeks to achieve the following:
- Barring prohibition of assembling on Sunday or any other day of the week for in-person religious worship or setting any occupancy limit on that assembly;
- Barring directing how speech, preaching, and teaching from the pulpit is to occur;
- Barring prohibiting singing in worship of God, individually or as a group;
- Barring prohibiting attendance of worshipers based on age, underlying health condition, or any other personal characteristic;
- Barring prohibiting Baptism or directing how the ritual is to be conducted;
- Barring prohibiting the Lord’s Supper or directing how the ritual is to be conducted;
- Barring expressing preferences or favoritism for the practices of one religion over another.
Monetary damages and declaratory relief are also sought, the excesses of which Crumplar claimed would be donated to charity. Perhaps more importantly, Crumplar noted he hoped a hit to the state's coffers would send a lasting message about the state interfering in matters of religion.
"It's really much more of a long view," he said. "We are looking to the future. We're also asking for damages for what has happened in the past, but...the major focus is to protect people of faith in the future, so it never happens again. [The amount] is something the court will decide; it's in Chancery Court. When we have a full hearing, when they see the damages, it will be something appropriate to make certain that this never happens again and to compensate the churches for was what has happened."
Religion, particularly Christianity, is a "physical religion," Crumplar said, and worshippers deserve to gather however they deem fit. The practice is outside the purview of what the state gets to oversee, he said. Moreover, though they aren't medical facilities, churches offer a kind of healing, but also make decisions based on the wellbeing of their flocks.
"A virtual system is no alternative. The churches are a family, they're brothers and sisters. They care about the health of everyone," Crumplar said. "Churches should be allowed to make a decision in terms of how they assemble and gather in a way that protects them. They don't need the state micromanaging how they are conducting their worship services. This is not about health, this is about fundamental rights...The Delaware Constitution is very clear: it's outside of the state's power. The state has power to have speed limits and various other things. It has no power in terms of what goes on in the church."
One of Crumplar's final points also echoed a familiar sentiment. This is the second instance of lawsuits with such a focus being filed in the state. A previous case was brought in May 2020 by Canaan Baptist Church Reverend Dr. Christopher Allan Bullock--who was also represented by Neuberger.
"One of the ironies is that, I'm over 65. In the governor's original order, my pastor faced going to prison if he allowed me to enter the church," Crumplar said. "But at the same time, I could go to a liquor store that Sunday and buy anything I wanted, and that is just absurd. What we want is for this governor--and all future governors--to follow the Constitution and keep their hands off the church."
Bullock's filing also made the comparison that stores were permitted to reopen under safety guidelines while churches remained targets of restrictions under Carney's State of Emergency declaration.
"If people are allowed to go to Walmart, to the liquor store...gun shops, to the beach, target, the big-box store, without restriction, why can't the church be open for worship," Bullock said at the time.
Initially, Carney encouraged virtual or drive-thru church services and proposed limits of 10 persons inside houses of worship while other essential businesses did not have these occupancy restraints. Carney also sought to deny parishioners over the age of 65, who are most at risk of complications from contracting COVID-19, as well as proposed restrictions on Communion, other person-to-person contact, and choirs.
That lawsuit was settled in November 2020 and detailed that, under the current and any future State of Emergency, places of worship would be treated as essential businesses. Places of worship must still follow occupancy restrictions, masks must be worn, and social distancing must be practiced.
At the culmination of that case, despite gradually rolling back restrictions that had been implemented throughout the pandemic as officials juggled reasonable accommodation with life-saving protective measures, Carney's office ultimately defended their in-the-moment decisions.
"COVID doesn’t distinguish between a church, a restaurant or your living room," said spokesperson Jonathan Starkey then. "Without the right precautions, it will spread. We continue to urge all Delawareans to take this threat seriously heading into the winter."
In regard to the current matter, Starkey responded to WDEL stating the office does not comment on pending litigation.
Full versions of both lawsuits are available for reading below: