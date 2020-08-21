A black perimeter fence kept all but a select group of Democratic National Convention participants and media from the Chase Center Thursday night, but it didn't keep Joe Biden's detractors silent.
Several groups of President Donald Trump supporters rallied in the various parking lots of the Riverfront Thursday afternoon, before Wilmington took center stage for Biden's acceptance speech.
They came from near and far, including Taylor, who brought his family from Connecticut to support Trump, and get into a heated argument with at least one Biden supporter in front of the Shipyard Shops.
He then spoke to WDEL afterwards.
"Protests and peacefully demonstrating goes two ways, it's not just on the left. It should go both sides of the street. If you don't agree with someone, gather up and rally, and demonstrate it."
Taylor said his top issue was the federal vs. local response to COVID-19.
"As a true traditional conservative, I think most things are states rights. Joe Biden has already stated that with the lockdown, he was going to try to force that mandate on a federal level. Whereas some people don't think Trump did enough, but he left it up to the state. I don't think Joe Biden would allow COVID, or other things like it, up to the states.
New Castle's Tim Collins came to the event sporting a "Trump 2020" red, white, and blue cowboy hat, and said he had to come to support his choice in November.
"To support Trump. Trump loves America, Democrats don't. The Democrats have demonstrated themselves to be crooked for many, many years. Our great President is exposing them one day at a time. At the end of the day, we love Trump, Trump loves America, he takes care of us and takes care of Americans first. He loves our Second Amendment, loves our Constitution, and the Democratic Party doesn't."
Collins said the border wall is an important issue for him, along with guns.
"He doesn't love this country, as he claims. I think he will eliminate our borders, after we've just put them up. I think he will allow illegal immigration to come in far worse than it's ever come in before. What's the use of having a President who doesn't love America and our Constitution?"
In another to other groups, including the Delaware Young Republicans, a series of box trucks with electric signs drove around Wilmington most of the afternoon and evening, with messages including "Creepy Joe Biden", "If you can't complete a sentence, you shouldn't be President", and "Antifa for Biden."
It is unclear if there was a sponsor for the box trucks.