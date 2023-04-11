Tuesday, April 11 marked the 10th "official" day since the Delaware Senate passed two marijuana bills, but through a technicality, their futures remain in a cloud of confusion.
According to Delaware law, Delaware Governor John Carney has 10 days, excluding Sundays, to either sign or veto a bill that is presented to him, or else it is "enacted without signature".
House Bills 1 & 2, which legalize the possession of personal amounts of marijuana and puts together the structure for sales and taxation, passed on March 28, making the 10th day after the Delaware Senate's approval Saturday, April 8.
There is one catch in the language that could be leading to the delay: "presented to him".
WDEL did not receive a response from the Governor's Office when asked if, or when, Carney received the bills from the legislature.
Delaware House Democrats Spokesperson Shannon Keith did respond via email: "We haven't gotten any notification that HB 1/HB 2 have been delivered as of this morning. Stay tuned..."
The delay is not an automatic one, as earlier this session on January 26, Governor Carney signed House Bill 49, which provided pandemic related relief to those receiving unemployment, just hours after it passed the Senate.
One of the major hurdles for marijuana hurdles remains the stance of the Governor, who stood firm on vetoing the bill a year ago.
In a prepared statement after last year's veto, Carney said:
"I do not believe that promoting or expanding the use of recreational marijuana is in the best interests of the state of Delaware, especially our young people. Questions about the long-term health and economic impacts of recreational marijuana use, as well as serious law enforcement concerns, remain unresolved."
The day after this year's versions of the marijuana legislation passed, Carney balked at an opportunity to confirm his actions this time around while at a press conference promoting road safety bills.
"No, I'd rather focus on this issue. Obviously I'm concerned mostly about unintended consequences of legalization, including highway safety."
If Carney decides to hold his stance against marijuana approval, the pressure then will revert back to the Delaware Legislature, where both chambers would need to override the veto with a 3/5 majority.
The House passed HB 1 28-13, and HB 2 27-13 (1 absent), while the Senate cleared HB 1 16-4 (1 absent) and HB 2 15-5 (1 absent).
All pass the 60% threshold, with the House needing 25 and the Senate requiring 13 (assuming full chambers) in order to have a successful override of Carney.
The question is, will Delaware lawmakers capitulate like they did when last year's versions were in a very similar position?
HB 371, last session's version of this year's HB 1, initially passed the House 26-14, but when it came time to override the veto, 7 different representatives, 6 of whom are still sitting, flipped their votes, creating a 20-20 (1 not voting) outcome.
Democrats Stephanie Bolden, William Carson, House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst, Sean Matthews, and Republicans Mike Ramone and Jeffrey Spiegelman all went from "Yes" to either "No", or in the case of Longhurst "Not Voting".
All six of those members voted for the legalization this time around in the initial vote, votes that had they done them in June, would have had marijuana passed last session.
The regulation portion in last session, HB 372, failed to reach the required 3/5 majority in the initial House vote, going down 23-15 (1 not voting, 2 absent).
HB 2 in March passed 27-13 (1 absent), with Democrats William Bush and sponsor Ed Osienski, along with Republican Michael Smith going from "No" to Yes", while fellow GOP member Ruth Briggs King added a "No" vote after being absent last year.
The Senate's 15-5 (1 absent) vote means that two lawmakers can change their mind and have it still override a veto, if it happens.
House Bills 1 & 2 are just 2 of 7 pieces of passed legislation that are now passed the 10-day mark of being passed, including HB 34 which passed on March 16 requiring school boards to have public comment before every major vote on their agendas.
The calendar moves on, as marijuana advocates wonder when movement will resume in the ongoing legalization battle.