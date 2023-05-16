Lead levels in drinking water continues to be a problem for many public schools throughout Delaware.
Over 100 Delaware public schools combined to have nearly 500 different sources of water test for lead levels beyond Delaware's "action level".
Delaware has a tolerance of 7.5 parts per billion (ppb), which is stricter than the 15ppb level established by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, although both organizations state their true goal is 0.
Elevated lead levels can lead to behavior and learning problems in children, a lower IQ, slowed growth, hearing problems, and anemia.
A recent bill passed through the Delaware legislature and signed by Governor Carney mandates a school lead testing program begin before January 1, 2024 on the heels of an initial round of tests in 2020 showed 47 different public and charter schools tested above the acceptable levels.
This round of testing began in December 2022, and ran through April of this year, with about 10,000 unique faucets and water sources being tested.
Some schools had multiple problems, led by Castle Hills Elementary of the Red Clay School District, that had 37 different water fountains or faucets exceed the 7.5ppb standard.
Red Clay's Heritage Elementary had 23 lead violations, Capital's Towne Pointe Elementary had 21 different stations exceed the limits, Colonial's Wallace Wallin School and Christina's McVey Elementary each had 19
Sixteen districts had at least one violation, with the highest amounts coming from a classroom sink faucet at the Wallin school that registered 5,400 ppb, or 720 times the acceptable limit.
A kitchen faucet at Baltz Elementary checked in at 4,400 ppb, or 586 times Delaware's lead standard.
Schools say they are working on correcting the problems, with Appoquinimink's sole violation at Lorewood Grove Elementary sparking a letter to the school community saying they took the kitchen fixture off line until a replacement could be installed.
Christina said they turned off 9 water fountains inside classrooms at Wilson Elementary due to lead levels.
You can find a complete list of the 13,294 tests (some duplicated at the same site) on Delaware's website, with the option to search by district and school.
The following schools all had sites that tested at least 10x (75ppb) over Delaware's recommended levels for lead remediation during the most recent round of testing.
Cape Henlopen
- Brittingham Elementary
- Cafeteria Water Fountain - 290ppb
Capital
- Towne Pointe Elementary
- Water Fountain Room 10P - 400ppb
- Water Fountain Room 1 - 230ppb
- Water Fountain Room 2 - 190ppb
- Water Fountain Room 3 - 120ppb
- Water Fountain Room 15 - 110ppb
- Water Fountain Room 12 - 95ppb
- Water Fountain Room 8 - 84ppb
- Fairview Elementary
- Kitchen Faucet - 190ppb
Christina
- Etta J. Wilson Elementary
- First Floor Water Fountain K03 - 1,700ppb
- Basement Water Fountain 30P - 1,400ppb
- Water Fountain Room B10 - 420ppb
- First Floor Water Fountain 06P - 350ppb
- First Floor Water Fountain K02 - 300ppb
- Water Fountain Room 10P - 170ppb
- Albert H. Jones Elementary
- First Floor Water Fountain B108 - 580ppb
- Bancroft School
- First Floor Room 117 Sink Faucet - 220ppb
- Brookside Elementary
- Water Fountain Room 112 - 110ppb
- Sarah Pyle Academy
- Kitchen Faucet - 92ppb
Colonial
- The Wallace Wallin School
- Classroom N305 Sink Faucet - 5,400ppb
- Facility Room Faucet Sink - 390 ppb
- Classroom N306 Sink Faucet - 230ppb
- Water Fountain near Women's Restroom - 210ppb
- ROTC Classroom Sink Faucet - 100ppb
- Gunning Bedford Middle
- South Staff Center Kitchen Faucet - 1,300ppb
- William Penn High
- Cafeteria Water Fountain - 1,300ppb
- Calvin McCullough Middle
- Counselor's Office Sink - 440ppb
- Castle Hills Elementary
- Classroom Faucet Room B6 - 430ppb
- Water Fountain Room B6 - 300ppb
- Water Fountain Room B3 - 140ppb
- Water Fountain Room B2 - 120ppb
- Classroom Faucet Room B7 - 92ppb
- Water Fountain Room B1 - 92ppb
- Water Fountain Room A2 - 76ppb
- George Read Middle
- Right Water Fountain in Cafeteria - 120ppb SS
Indian River
- GW Carver Education Center
- Kitchen Faucet - 850ppb
- JM Clayton Elementary
- Water Fountain outside Room 117 - 140ppb
- Cafeteria Water Fountain - 90ppb
- Ingram Pond Outdoor Educational Facility
- Classroom Faucet - 120ppb
Laurel
- North Laurel Early Learning
- Kitchen Faucet - 160ppb
New Castle Vo-Tech
- Howard High
- Cafeteria Water Fountain - 97ppb
- St. Georges High
- Culinary Sink Faucet - 84ppb
Sussex Vo-Tech
- Sussex Tech
- Field Water Spicket - 160ppb
- Kitchen Faucet - 130ppb
- District Office Hallway by Women's Restroom - 110ppb
Red Clay
- Baltz Elementary
- Kitchen Faucet - 4,400ppg
- Warner Elementary
- Room 112 Sink Faucet - 760ppb
- Heritage Elementary
- Water Fountain Room K1 - 390ppb
- Water Fountain Room 21 - 270ppb
- Water Fountain Room K1 - 270ppb
- Water Fountain Room K2 - 87ppb
- Shortlidge Elementary
- Room 111 Sink Faucet - 270ppb
- Anna P. Mote Elementary
- Water Fountain Room 107 - 230ppb
- Water Fountain Room 105 - 130ppb
- Forest Oak Elementary
- Room 209 Sink - 150ppb
- Water Fountain Room 302 - 140ppb
- Brandywine Springs School
- Classroom 001 Sink Faucet - 140ppb
- McKean High
- Basement Women's Locker Room Water Fountain - 100ppb
- Ritchey Elementary
- Kitchen Faucet - 86ppb
In addition to the schools listed above, the following other schools had at least one faucet cross the 7.5ppb Delaware lead threshold:
Appoquinimink
- Lorewood Grove Elementary
Brandywine
- Springer Middle
- Mount Pleasant Elementary
Caesar Rodney
- Star Hill Elementary
- DAFB Middle/Welch Elementary
- W. Reily Brown Elementary
- Fred Fifer Middle
Cape Henlopen
- Cape Henlopen High
- Milton Elementary
- Love Creek Elementary
- Mariner Middle
- Lewes Middle
- Beacon Middle
Capital
- Kent County ILC
- North Dover Elementary
- East Dover Elementary
- Central Middle
- South Dover Elementary
- William Henry Middle
- Hartly Elementary
- Booker T. Washington Elementary
Charter
- Charter School of Wilmington
Christina
- Oberle Elementary
- West Park Place Elementary
- Smith Elementary
- Christiana High
- Keene Elementary
- Maclary Elementary
- McVey Elementary
- Douglass School
- Gallaher Elementary
- Downes Elementary
- Bayard-Pulaski Elementary
- Leasure Elementary
Colonial
- Eisenberg Elementary
- Wilbur Elementary
- New Castle Elementary
- Pleasantville Elementary
- Downie Elementary
- Castle Hills Elementary
- Wilmington Manor Elementary
- Colwyck Center
- John Leach School
Delmar
- Delmar Middle/High
Indian River
- Showell Elementary
- East Millsboro Elementary
- Long Neck Elementary
- Lord Baltimore Elementary
- Ennis School (New)
- North Georgetown Elementary
- Millsboro Middle
- Selbyville Middle
- Sussex Central High
Laurel
- North Laurel Early Education
New Castle Vo-Tech
- Marshallton
- Delcastle High
Polytech
- Polytech
Red Clay
- Meadowood
- Dickinson High
- H.B. duPont Middle
- Cab Calloway
- Early Years Program
- Stanton Middle
Seaford
- Douglass Elementary
- Seaford High
Smyrna
- Smyrna Middle
- Sunnyside Elementary
- Bassett Moore Intermediate
- Smyrna High
Woodbridge
- Early Education Center
- Wheatley Elementary
- Woodbridge Middle