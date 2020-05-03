Cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 rose by 170 for a total of 5,208 Sunday.
The Delaware Division of Public Health data showed the death toll from the virus also rose by nine persons for a total of 177.
According to DPH, the most recent deaths involved persons--with underlying health conditions--ranging in age from 33 to 84. Four were female and five were male. Three were New Castle County residents, one was a Kent County resident, and five were Sussex County residents. Five individuals were residents of long-term care facilities.
Hospitalizations have fallen back below the 300 mark again, dropping 16 persons, for a total of 284. Those listed as "critically ill" totaled 61, down three from the day prior.
Recoveries rose by 94 persons to 1,640 while those testing negative for the virus include 18,259, an increase of 185 persons from the day prior.
Sussex County continues to have the most cases of the contagious respiratory illness at 2,461, an increase of 102. New Castle County has 1,903 cases, up 39 from Saturday while Kent County has 821, up 28 from the day prior.
Increased testing will likely continue to lead to an increase in cases as Delaware examines other metrics like hospitalizations and percent of positive cases to determine conditions on the ground to reopen.