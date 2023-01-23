A segment of I-95 near Christiana will be shut down during the overnight hours on Monday and Tuesday, January 23rd and 24th for placement of large overhead sign structures.
The closures will affect both the northbound and southbound lanes at the Routes 1 and 273 interchanges between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.
Overnight closures scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday are pending the weather.
Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) Secretary Nicole Majeski said the sign work had been delayed as a result of supply chain issues.
"We were just waiting for material to come in so we could finalize those overhead sign structures," said Majeski, who pointed out that the support poles and signs are very large.
"I don't think people appreciate just how large our sign structures really are and then they get up close to them and they're 'oh my gosh!'" said Majeski. "The sign poles and the signs themselves are pretty massive."
Detours to get around the interstate closure will be posted.