There's not as much traffic volume on the interstate during the COVID-19 travel restrictions but what's out there is completely locked up on I-95 heading into the Churchman's Marsh stretch, north of the Routes 1 & 7 interchange.
A tractor trailer carrying what appeared to be lumber overturned near the Airport Road off ramp at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
At least one person was injured and taken to Christiana Hospital.
Hazardous materials crews from Belvedere Fire Company and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) are on scene for a fuel spill.
The two right lanes will remain closed during the extended cleanup operation.