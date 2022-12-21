Delaware State Police have arrested an Oxford, Pennsylvania man in connection with an October shooting at a bar near Meadowood.
24-year old Wilson Velez was caught on December 16, 2022, in Oxford with the assistance of Pennsylvania State Police.
He was extradited back to Delaware on Tuesday, December 20th.
Troopers said the incident happened shortly after midnight, October 19th, at Overtime Bar and Grill in Kirkwood Square.
Police said a 26-year old man was in a verbal argument with a group of people when Velez allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds.
The victim was hit once in the shoulder, and was treated and released.
Velez is being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution $1,081,100 cash bond on the following charges:
- Attempted Murder First Degree
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited and Previously Convicted of a Violent Felony
- Reckless Endangering
- Criminal Mischief