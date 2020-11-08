A Lancaster County, Pennsylvania man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run accident in Georgetown.
The 41-year-old man was walking eastbound on East Trap Pond Road near Parker Road Saturday night a car that was trying to pass another car hit him and fled the scene, Delaware State Police said.
The man was airlifted to a nearby hospital, and police say the car may be a white 4-door Nissan Altima with a Delaware license plate, left front end damage and a missing left side mirror.
Trap Pond Road was closed at the scene for about 4 hours, and police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call Detective K. Argo at the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302.703.3264.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com .