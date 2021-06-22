A 36-year-old Pennsylvania man who sold heroin containing fentanyl to a New Castle County man, which ultimately caused his death, was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.
According to the DOJ, Jose Santana-Gonzalez admitted the the drugs he distributed on August 28, 2018, killed the 50-year-old victim. Upon his arrest in December 2018, police said they recovered 150 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl in his Chester apartment, which authorities said was enough for thousands of doses to be sold on the street.
Santana-Gonzales was sentenced to 87 months in prison on June 17, 2021, after previously pleading guilty to distributing heroin containing fentanyl and admitting his drugs caused the death in question.