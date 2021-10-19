A 37-year-old Pennsylvania man was indicted for making thousands of fraudulent transactions at home improvement stores throughout the country, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.
According to the DOJ, Mamadou Bah used the name "Richard Traynham" while, between May 2018 and June 2020, he made hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of purchases at a national chain of home improvement stores.
Officials said Bah would pay for gift cards and merchandise using a barcode on his phone linked to a fraudulently obtained credit card, and the stores would later receive a "chargeback" from the credit card company indicating a fraudulent purchase.
The victim stores' losses were in excess of $650,000, officials said.
Bah was charged in the District of Delaware with wire fraud and access device fraud. He faces a maximum 30 years in federal prison if found guilty.