A Pennsylvania man has been charged with stealing a Verizon truck and leading state troopers on a chase early Friday morning.
Troopers responding to a report of a trespasser at the Verizon facility on South Chapel Street in Newark saw a utility truck leave the parking lot and drive erratically down South Chapel Street, Delaware State Police said.
Officers said they tried to pull the truck over, but the driver sped away, and the chase continued until the truck reached a dead end on Bellevue Road. There, police said the driver, Phillip White, bailed out and ran, but was caught.
White's being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on charges, including felony vehicle theft, possession of burglar tools, and driving while suspended.