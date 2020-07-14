Delaware has been removed from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut's 14-day quarantine list.
Governor Phil Murphy announced Tuesday, July 14, 2020, that 22 states remain on the list; they include: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. Of those, Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, and Wisconsin are new additions.
Garden State residents who travel to those states, where "significant community spread" of COVID-19 has been identified are being urged to quarantine for two weeks. The quarantine is recommended not mandated.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also announced on the state's website that Delaware has been removed. Their quarantine now applies to the same states as New Jersey's.
The travel advisory applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.
At his weekly coronavirus news conference, Governor John Carney said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has told him that Delaware is being removed from that state's 14-day quarantine line; however, Pennsylvania has yet to update its website.
Carney has called said the state has been unfairly categorized. He noted the state was being punished for its small size and for increasing testing at the beaches, where an outbreak occurred.