Fans could soon be allowed in the stands at Philadelphia Eagles games and other gatherings as Pennsylvania relaxes restrictions on indoor and outdoor capacity limits amid coronavirus. The City of Philadelphia is holding off, for now, on announcing if they will allow for people to return to large venues.
Gov. Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania Health Sec. Rachel Levine announced changes Tuesday to the state's policy on the number of people who can gather.
Starting Friday, outdoor venues of 10,000 seats or more (such as Lincoln Financial Field) can house 15% capacity, up to 7,500 people, according to the new regulations. Indoor venues of 10,000 seats or more are capped at 10% capacity up to 3,750 people.
"Venues must require attendees to comply with 6-foot social distancing requirements, to wear masks or face coverings, and to implement best practices such as timed entry, multiple entry and exit points, multiple restrooms and hygiene stations," the state said in a news release.
Today @GovernorTomWolf and @SecretaryLevine amended existing #COVID19 orders to allow for adjusted capacity to gathering limits while keeping in place the proven mitigation tools that include wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Read more: https://t.co/emfU26Z6lX pic.twitter.com/0XN8VBkSSP
— PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) October 6, 2020
The Democratic governor's new limits employ a sliding scale, linked to the size of the crowd, to determine capacity. The new rules will replace limits of 25 people indoors and 250 outdoors, allowing much larger crowds at a range of events, including sports.
On Tuesday, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said that the city could continue to be more restrictive than the state (like they've been with indoor dining) if they feel the need to. They will review the new guidelines and announce next Tuesday if large venues could begin welcoming back fans.
