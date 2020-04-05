Two Pennsylvania residents have been charged with a string of armed robberies throughout New Castle County, Delaware State Police announced Sunday.
According to authorities Theodore D. Shields, 27, and Melissa L. Hawkins, 29, both of Coatesville, committed the following robberies or assaults with varying levels of success:
- March 28, 2020 - Robbed El Diablo at 1812 Marsh Road by implying he was armed and taking a tip jar.
- March 31, 2020 - Pistol-whipped an employee at the Pizza Pasta Restaurant at 1505 North DuPont Highway before fleeing without obtaining property.
- April 3, 2020 - Displayed a handgun at the Hotspot Pizzeria at 1127 Churchmans Road and fled with a tip jar.
Shields was identified as the suspect in all three robberies, police said, and a Mazda 626 with Delaware tags was identified as an associated vehicle with the robberies, leading officers to Hawkins's identity.
The vehicle was located at an Exxon gas station in Newport on Saturday, April 4, and both were in the vehicle and taken into custody at that time.
Evidence linking the pair to the robbery was confiscated from the vehicle, police said, including a silver and black BB gun described by the victims. Police added they confirmed Hawkins was the getaway driver in each incident.
Shields was charged with three counts first-degree robbery, three counts first-degree attempted robbery, three counts second-degree conspiracy, two counts possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, wearing a disguise during commission of a felony, and third-degree assault. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $169,500 secured bond.
Hawkins was charged with to counts first-degree robbery, first-degree attempted robbery, and three counts second-degree conspiracy. She was released on $44,500 unsecured bond.