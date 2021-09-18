If you live in Pennsylvania and you've been having a hard time finding your favorite "adult beverages" lately, you can blame the pandemic.
Pennsylvania has put a 2-bottle limit on some of the beverages it sells at state liquor stores, a move aimed at dealing with COVID-19-related supply shortages, and a move customer Sherry Marvil thinks could cause something of a stampede to the stores.
"I bet they're gonna be so busy as the word gets out, all these stores are gonna be--yeah--lotta people are gonna be runnin' out and stockin' up," said Marvil.
West Chester resident Frank Gothie doesn't expect the ban, which includes things like Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Hennessy cognac and Dom Perignon champagne, to change his drinking habits.
"I realize that it's mostly the high-end liquors and wines from overseas, so (it) really doesn't affect domestic brands that I usually buy," said Gothie.
David Wade was able to score a bottle of another bourbon on the list.
"Yeah, well, we tried to buy a bottle two days ago, and they were sold out, so we heard there was a delivery today, so we just stopped by to get (it)," said Wade.
Pennsylvania's liquor limit might just be good business--for store owners in Delaware.